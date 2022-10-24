Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with a violent history.
Authorities are searching for Angel Montemayor III who is wanted on numerous charges including intoxication, manslaughter, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Montemayor is eighteen years old has brown hair and brown eyes.
He’s roughly 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 215 pounds.
His last known address is the 800 block of Prancer.
If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.