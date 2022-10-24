Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will discuss a national security issue on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft
Laredo Police need help identifying man accused of theft

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. Ethan...
Michigan teen pleads guilty to killing 4 in school shooting
LIVE: Garland, DOJ hold news conference on 'significant' national security matter
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead