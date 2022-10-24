Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Police investigating weekend shooting at Laredo nightclub

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place at a Laredo night club over the weekend that left three people injured.

The incident happened at a club located at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m.

According to Laredo Police, a large fight broke out at the establishment at around 2 a.m. which escalated into an alleged shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet cases in the parking lot of the club.

A short while later, a Laredo hospital reported that three people had arrived with injuries.

Authorities say two men ages 19 and 20 had stab wounds and a 21-year-old man had a graze from a gunshot wound.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the three victims that arrived at the hospital were related to the shooting that happened at Vibe.

“Right now, all we know about the incident is that there was some sort of a large fight that occurred outside the establishment that led to this incident. And so, for right now, investigators are still going over different pieces of the investigation”, said Baeza.

The victims are in stable condition and so far, no arrests have been made at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
Borderbread Franko to perform at Ghosthouse
Webb County recognizes Arabellah Hope Lozano
Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization