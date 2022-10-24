Police investigating weekend shooting at Laredo nightclub

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that took place at a Laredo night club over the weekend that left three people injured.

The incident happened at a club located at the 6400 block of Crescent Loop at around 2 a.m.

According to Laredo Police, a large fight broke out at the establishment at around 2 a.m. which escalated into an alleged shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found bullet cases in the parking lot of the club.

A short while later, a Laredo hospital reported that three people had arrived with injuries.

Authorities say two men ages 19 and 20 had stab wounds and a 21-year-old man had a graze from a gunshot wound.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the three victims that arrived at the hospital were related to the shooting that happened at Vibe.

“Right now, all we know about the incident is that there was some sort of a large fight that occurred outside the establishment that led to this incident. And so, for right now, investigators are still going over different pieces of the investigation”, said Baeza.

The victims are in stable condition and so far, no arrests have been made at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.