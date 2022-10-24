Rocky Mountain Air brings Sunshine, Dry Air Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front may be accompanied by a brief shower or thundershower late Monday evening to around midnight. The showers and thunderstorms will be stronger and more numerous to our east near the coast and especially over central and eastern Texas where the layer of moist air is deeper. Colder air arriving aloft, along with strong winds aloft may produce severe thunderstorms north and east of our part of the state. Dry, cooler air from the Rockies will bring sunshine and comfortable weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

