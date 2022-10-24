Shop Local
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An organization that seeks to end Alzheimer’s Disease received some funding from Webb County Monday.

Local Alzheimer’s advocate, Joe Arciniega, announced additional information regarding the seventh annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event.

The event is taking place on Nov. 5, 2022, at Texas A&M International University.

In 2021, 800 participants attend the event.

The organization is expecting 1,000 participants this year.

KGNS news director, Jerry Garza, told commissioners they have partnered with the organization, weekly to provide information to the community about the disease on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

Webb County Commissioners donated $5,000 to the organization from their personal funds.

For more headlines. click here.

