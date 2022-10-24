Shop Local
Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission discusses detox facility

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A detox facility that has been in the works for several years could finally be seeing a completion date.

According to the chair of the Laredo/Webb County Drug and Alcohol Commission, the facility could be ready to treat patients by the end of 2023.

The project recently received two million dollars in federal funds to help pay for about 26 staff members.

While the facility continues its renovations, Colleen Rodriguez with the commission said it’s important to have a center like this to help those in our community.

“This facility will be able to assist individuals with substance abuse and they will be able to recover through the detox facility that is here locally as opposed to traveling out of town”, said Rodriguez.

The detox facility is a joint project between the county and city and have been in the works for a couple of years now.

