Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon

Webb County recognizes Arabellah Hope Lozano
Webb County recognizes Arabellah Hope Lozano(Webb County)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father.

As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.

Tragedy struck in March of 2022 when her father, Juan Lozano lost his life after he was riding his bike and was hit by a tractor trailer on I-35.

Despite the grief of losing a parent and life coach, Arabellah stuck to her goals and came out on top.

Arabellah said being recognized by commissioners was just an extra blessing.

“My aunt had told me that I had placed first in my division, and I was like what, there’s no way? After checking with my mom, it was true that I had gotten first in my division which is something that is such an additional blessing, I believe because my initial goal was just to finish the race because it was for my dad. The entire race was for him. To have been able to get this award is just an additional blessing”, said Lozano.

Arabellah finished with a time of three hours and thirty-three minutes.

She is expected to graduate at TAMIU and enroll in dental school.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Three people injured after shooting at Laredo night club
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
Laredo Police arrest teen accused of robbery
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Herd of zombies invade Laredo park
Herd of walkers invade North Central Park

Latest News

Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Webb County donates funds to Alzheimer's Disease
Webb County Commissioners donate funds to Alzheimer’s organization
Early voting officially underway in Webb County
Early voting officially underway in Webb County