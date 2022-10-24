Webb County recognizes Laredo runner who ran Chicago Marathon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners recognized a Laredo runner who went the distance during a recent marathon in honor of her late father.

As we previously reported on KGNS News, last year Arabellah Hope Lozano decided to train for the Chicago Marathon, a goal her father fully supported.

Tragedy struck in March of 2022 when her father, Juan Lozano lost his life after he was riding his bike and was hit by a tractor trailer on I-35.

Despite the grief of losing a parent and life coach, Arabellah stuck to her goals and came out on top.

Arabellah said being recognized by commissioners was just an extra blessing.

“My aunt had told me that I had placed first in my division, and I was like what, there’s no way? After checking with my mom, it was true that I had gotten first in my division which is something that is such an additional blessing, I believe because my initial goal was just to finish the race because it was for my dad. The entire race was for him. To have been able to get this award is just an additional blessing”, said Lozano.

Arabellah finished with a time of three hours and thirty-three minutes.

She is expected to graduate at TAMIU and enroll in dental school.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.