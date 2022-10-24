Webb County voters rush to the polls during Early Voting

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Day one of early voting got off to a smooth and strong start on Monday morning.

The Webb County Elections Administrator is reporting a good turnout of voters.

There are 14 sites available for people to vote and you can go to any of the polling sites to cast your ballot.

According to the election’s office, if you are disabled or in need of accommodations, they do offer curbside assistance.

Several local voters are encouraging others to exercise their right to vote.

Tomas Castro said, “If you don’t vote, don’t cry, don’t cry later because like the clown says laugh now cry later because we got to vote now. Especially this week because of what’s happening in regard to the nationwide political cases. We got to vote.”

Meanwhile Rick Rios said there are several people who he voted for, and he hopes they get it.

The only major change for voters this year is that on election day, you can vote anywhere, no matter what precinct you live in.

There are currently over 100,000 registered voters in Webb County.

