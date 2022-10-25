Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo.

Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away.

The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks. One person was found near the scene and arrested. The driver was not found. It’s believed other people were in the car.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.