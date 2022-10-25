Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A law enforcement chase ended in a rollover in north Laredo.

Border Patrol says the driver of a black car tried to go around the checkpoint. When the agents tried to stop it, they sped away.

The vehicle was found rolled over near the railroad tracks. One person was found near the scene and arrested. The driver was not found. It’s believed other people were in the car.

The case remains under investigation.

