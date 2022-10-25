Early voting concerns across Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many registered voters went and cast their vote on the first day of early voting. Although the process went smoothly in Laredo, others living in south Webb County had their ups and downs.

For nurses like Maricela Perez, a 12-hour shift is normal. Although she loves her job, one of the issues she sees during election season is finding a voting site available when she clocks out. She believes there are not enough places to vote around town. “I also think that we should have other voting sites, especially on the west side, which we don’t have. We should have Doctor’s Hospital be a voting site in Laredo,” said Perez.

This election season any registered voter can go and vote at any polling site. While this is one of the major changes for this election cycle, voters like Adriana Rincon wants to see more voting services like polling sites in the city of Rio Bravo. She says everyone should cast their vote at any place and any time.

Although people can vote anywhere within Webb County, there are three locations across the county people can go vote. For residents who live south of the city limits, they can head out to a polling site in El Cenizo and Rio Bravo. In the quad cities, residents can head to Bruni to vote.

The Webb County Elections Office is reminding registered voters can cast their vote anywhere in the county.

