Environmental science center to host ‘Halloween Haunted trail’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Halloween is less than a week away and everyone in town is gearing up for the holiday. It’s no different at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center at the Laredo College campus. They’re transforming the Paso del Indio nature trail to cater to the spooky-loving crowds.

There will be two versions of the trail open to the public and they will both open on Thursday, October 27. The kid-friendly trail will be open from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, then the Freight Hikes will be from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. The entrance fee will $6 for kids 15 and under and for everyone over the age of 16 the fee will be $10.

Bianca Brewster, the director of the Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center said the trail is a lengthy walk, a little bit less than half a mile. “People can walk and hike around and enjoy the trail at night with a night view. We will also be having set-up stations where they’ll just be coming out of nowhere and scaring people,” said Brewster. Everyone is encouraged to wear their costumes.

This will be the last event the center will be hosting that will be open to the public. The center is going to close its doors in December for renovations. All proceeds will go toward upgrading their animal enclosures.

