Fire reported in downtown Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A structure fire is reported in downtown Laredo Monday evening.

According to a witness, it happened at around 6:30 p.m. near Iturbide and Salinas.

A building was seen engulfed in flames.

No word on the cause of the fire but fire units are on the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

