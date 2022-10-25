Halloween events taking place in Laredo this week

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Halloween season is officially underway and the City of Laredo, Webb County and other organizations are hosting several events for families and kids of all ages.

On Wednesday, October 26, the City of Laredo District One will hold a Halloween Bash at the El Eden Recreation Center located at 4735 Loma Visa Drive from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a haunted house, food, games and a costume contest.

City of Laredo Halloween Bash (KGNS)

This Thursday, County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will hold a Halloween Bat Hike at Chacon Bat Park located at 1104 S Meadow Street. The festivities get underway at 4:30 p.m. and the hike will start at 5:15 p.m.

Halloween Bat Hike (KGNS)

El Metro will also hold its first Trunk or Treat event at 1301 Farragut Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be plenty of candy, local vendors and more.

El Metro to hold Trunk or Treat event (KGNS)

On Friday, Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez will hold a Halloween treat bag drive-thru at North Central Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Halloween drive-thru event (KGNS)

That’s not the only event taking place on Friday, there will also be a movie screening of Hocus Pocus at the Fasken Rec Center located at 15201 Cerralvo Dr. Laredo. There will also be a costume contest, pumpkin patch, haunted house and of course candy.

City of Laredo to screen Hocus Pocus (KGNS)

The Laredo Masonic Lodge will also hold a Halloween Drive thru on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9901 Crystal Ct. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All you need to do is show them your best costume.

Laredo Masonic Lodge to hold Halloween drive-thru event (KGNS)

Of course, the fun doesn’t end there, District Two will hold a Halloween Jamaica at the Cigarroa Rec Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be free food and drinks, costume contest and games.

District Two Halloween Haunted House (KGNS)

