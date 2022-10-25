Shop Local
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - A massive fire at a warehouse in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas has been reported and confirmed by Mexican fire officials.

According to Nuevo Laredo fire officials, the fire is reported near a highway south of the city. Fire units are on the scene putting out the intense fire.

The massive plume of smoke can be seen from miles away from various viewpoints around the city as well as captured by the Texas Department of Transportation’s traffic cameras.

So far the cause of the fire is unknown. We will keep you updated with more details as they become available.

