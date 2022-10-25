Laredo students affirm their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students from one local high school in central Laredo held banners and posters affirming their commitment to living a drug-free lifestyle.

On Tuesday, October 25, students from Joe A. Valdez and the Martin High School band paraded San Pedro’s Plaza during Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug awareness and prevention program, observed annually in October.

At the end of the parade, students took part in a balloon release which had messages of positivity in them. Melanie Gomez who is a student at Joe A. Valdez High School shared a positive message of her own. ”Go forward in life. It’s better going forward than going back and doing the same thing. You don’t want to see other people doing drugs, or losing family. It’s hard when you lose a family because you know you’ve always been there for them,” said Gomez.

Joe A. Valdez High School serves as a haven for high school students who are at risk of dropping out of school due to substance abuse. It currently has 70 students.

Communities in Schools, the Laredo Police Department as well as Border Patrol were also at the event sharing words of wisdom.

