LISD lays out rules for Halloween

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly.

Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume.

When it comes to elementary school students, Oscar Perez with the district said students are allowed to dress up, but they need to follow some guidelines.

“No pointy or sharp props, no clown suits, and of course no masks so that they can be able to walk safely and not bump into things and not get injured”, said Perez.

Perez also said students are not allowed to paint their faces.

As for candy, it is allowed as long as it is wrapped.

LISD said these measures are in place to keep its students safe.

