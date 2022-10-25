Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LISD lays out rules for Halloween

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With Halloween less than a week away, a local school district is laying down some rules in hopes that the day goes smoothly.

Laredo ISD is reminding parents that middle and high school students are not permitted to dress in costume.

When it comes to elementary school students, Oscar Perez with the district said students are allowed to dress up, but they need to follow some guidelines.

“No pointy or sharp props, no clown suits, and of course no masks so that they can be able to walk safely and not bump into things and not get injured”, said Perez.

Perez also said students are not allowed to paint their faces.

As for candy, it is allowed as long as it is wrapped.

LISD said these measures are in place to keep its students safe.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
File photo: Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park

Latest News

Millions invested in I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint expansion
Millions invested in I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint expansion
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo