Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Millions invested in I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint expansion

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Millions of dollars in federal funds is expected to go to the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint that will hopefully alleviate the traffic issues.

Roughly 165 million federal dollars could be secured for the future I-35 checkpoint expansion project which will create additional lanes.

The long lines have caused Border Patrol to sporadically close the checkpoint to allow for vehicles and tractor-trailers to flow through, but this has resulted in many issues such as illegal smuggling of drugs and people into the country.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, this had led to one of the deadliest human smuggling incidents in recent history.

“What we saw with the 53 migrants that died in San Antonio, what happened was that it went through the checkpoint in Laredo”, said Cuellar. “The people there, the Border Patrol, saw that the lines were causing problems, so they just waved them and when they waved them or they flush them through, they went through and were not checked and we saw what happened now with all this lanes that are going to be there with the technology. With the personnel this will prevent anymore situations like we had there.”

Cuellar said the funds will be split; 15 million dollars will be used to start the project design and for temporary fixes this year and then next year, he plans to put 150 million towards the creation of additional lanes.

The goal is to have a total of 16 plus two more secondary inspection lanes and better technology among other things.

The I-35 checkpoint was originally built to inspect 4,000 vehicles a day, currently agents are inspecting an average of 17,000 vehicles per day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
18-year-old Angel Montemayor III
Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
File photo: Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms
Torres Paranormal group investigates city park
Laredo Paranormal group investigates city park

Latest News

LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
LISD lays out rules for Halloween
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo