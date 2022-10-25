Millions invested in I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint expansion

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Millions of dollars in federal funds is expected to go to the I-35 Border Patrol checkpoint that will hopefully alleviate the traffic issues.

Roughly 165 million federal dollars could be secured for the future I-35 checkpoint expansion project which will create additional lanes.

The long lines have caused Border Patrol to sporadically close the checkpoint to allow for vehicles and tractor-trailers to flow through, but this has resulted in many issues such as illegal smuggling of drugs and people into the country.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, this had led to one of the deadliest human smuggling incidents in recent history.

“What we saw with the 53 migrants that died in San Antonio, what happened was that it went through the checkpoint in Laredo”, said Cuellar. “The people there, the Border Patrol, saw that the lines were causing problems, so they just waved them and when they waved them or they flush them through, they went through and were not checked and we saw what happened now with all this lanes that are going to be there with the technology. With the personnel this will prevent anymore situations like we had there.”

Cuellar said the funds will be split; 15 million dollars will be used to start the project design and for temporary fixes this year and then next year, he plans to put 150 million towards the creation of additional lanes.

The goal is to have a total of 16 plus two more secondary inspection lanes and better technology among other things.

The I-35 checkpoint was originally built to inspect 4,000 vehicles a day, currently agents are inspecting an average of 17,000 vehicles per day.

