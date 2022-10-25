Shop Local
Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a cold front moved through early this morning and brought cool and breezy conditions .

Its going to be a pleasant day sunny skies expected to reach a high of 80.

Tonight cool and mostly clear a low of 58.

This week were looking at great weather highs in the low 80s to upper 70s with sunny and dry conditions. Lows will be in the 60s to upper 50s.

Another cold front is expected to pass across south Texas Friday and keep our temperatures nice and cool.

Also, for Friday and Saturday you might want to tie down loose object because it will be windy with gust up to 30mph .

Have a great day.

