Return of the Sister Cities’ holiday market

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is organizing its second annual Sister Cities Christmas festival. Officials say the goal of the event is to enjoy the crafts representing Latin American cultures in time for the holidays.

The holiday market will have more than 80 vendors from different cities across Mexico. Aileen Ramos, the director of the Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau said, ”they’re coming from all over Mexico, we have the state of Mexico, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosi, Oaxaca, we have a good variety from different states in Mexico.”

The holiday market is set for November 18 to 20 on the second floor of the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.