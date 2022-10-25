SCAN offering child-adult community trainings

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more focus being placed on mental health these days, a local organization is offering free community training for those who interact with young children.

Border Project Launch is one of many programs under SCAN, their focus is the mental health and well-being of children from 0 to 8.

They are also offering CARE training, which stands for Child Adult Relationship Enhancement training and this training is meant for any adult interacting with children whether it may be a parent, guardian, or any other form of early childhood educators.

SCAN has been conducting these types of trainings since July and they have been successful.

The center also has its Triple P parenting sessions where it gives parents simple and practical strategies to help them build strong and health relationships.

The organization is inviting the community to take part in these trainings to help our children.

If you would like to book your free session you can call 956-568-7198.

