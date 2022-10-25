Shop Local
Sunny Wednesday, Next Front Thursday Night/Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass from the Rockies will bring clear skies, cool temperatures tonight, warm temperatures Wednesday. More humid gulf winds will bring clouds, a slight shower chance Thursday night/Friday morning as a new front arrives from the Rockies. Clearing skies will follow beginning Friday afternoon with the new Rocky Mountain airmass.

