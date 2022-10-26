Arson officials investigating store fire in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The investigation continues after a downtown business went up in flames.

The Expo 2000 store on Salinas Avenue has been in business for over ten years but the facility has sustained major damage.

On Tuesday, the arson investigators with the Laredo Fire Department were seen inside investigating what led to the fire that destroyed much of the establishment.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department said three suites were damaged in the fire.

“One of the suites, the primary suite was mostly fire, the other two suites were damaged because of heat and smoke”, said Oliva.

The smell of the fire and clouds of black smoke frightened several community members who live or work in the area like Maria de Luna.

“I was still awake, and I heard the fire truck and ambulances, but I didn’t know what was happening”, said de Luna.

De Luna who lives in the downtown area says it’s a tragic loss for the business, especially since a lot of business owners are already struggling.

Adrian Torres, a downtown businessman who has been working near the store for 18 years says he can’t believe this happened to a fellow colleague.

“This is such as shame because unfortunately this is their livelihood, and then the next thing, it’s gone they lost it all and this is not the first time I’ve seen a store catch fire in the area”, said Torres.

While no injuries were reported both Adrian and Maria say they hope the business owners recover from it and are able to reopen the store in the future.

Mr. Oliva with the fire department said that whenever a fire is reported, the arson team handles the investigation and based on their findings they determine the cause of the blaze.

