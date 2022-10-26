Catholic Charities announces return of annual medical mission

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A medical mission that provides free health services to community members at no cost is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Before the pandemic hit, Catholic Charities of Laredo would partner with a group of physicians, and dentist to provide services to the community.

Due to the high demand, Catholic Charities has decided to continue its mission and organize the clinic for this year.

Rebecca Solloa with Catholic Charities said it’s great to be able to hold this event once again.

“This mission has been really important for the community in the past ten years of the last two years we didn’t have but they look for these doctors, they look for the dentist they look for the vision care because it’s like their doctor and they get it free so all of services are free”, said Solloa.

The clinic will take place from November 7th through the 11th at San Luis Rey Church located at 3502 Sanders Ave

Registration starts at 8 a.m. but before the enter the clinic attendees with need to take a covid test.

For more information you can call Catholic Charities of Laredo at 722-2443.

