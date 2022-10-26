Catholic Diocese of Laredo to celebrate 20th annual White Mass

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Catholic Diocese of Laredo will celebrate its 20 annual White Mass in recognition of healthcare professionals and their healing ministries.

The mass will be held at the San Agustin Cathedral at 6 p.m., with a City of Laredo and Webb County Proclamation presentation at the end of the service.

All medical and health care professionals from any denomination, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, therapists, EMT, missionaries, healthcare educators and even hospital volunteers are invited to attend.

For more information, call Chaplain Sergio Rodriguez (956) 796-3657 or the Diocese of Laredo at (956) 727-2140.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.