City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of many Halloween events held by the City of Laredo will take place on Wednesday night.
Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr. invites you to a Halloween bash on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a haunted house, plenty of food and games and a costume contest.
It’s taking place at the El Eden Recreation Center located at 4735 Loma Vista Drive.
