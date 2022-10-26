Shop Local
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of many Halloween events held by the City of Laredo will take place on Wednesday night.

Council member Rudy Gonzalez Jr. invites you to a Halloween bash on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a haunted house, plenty of food and games and a costume contest.

It’s taking place at the El Eden Recreation Center located at 4735 Loma Vista Drive.

For a complete list of all the upcoming Halloween events going on in the city, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

