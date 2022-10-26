Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A maintenance project will cause temporary traffic, dust and noise inconvenience for residents in the Mines Road area.

According to a press release from the City of Laredo Utilities Department, crews will be working on an emergency force main repair along Mines Road and Pan American Boulevard.

The project will start on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The repairs will cause temporary dust, traffic, and noise at the location of work.

Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

