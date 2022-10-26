Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A maintenance project will cause temporary traffic, dust and noise inconvenience for residents in the Mines Road area.

According to a press release from the City of Laredo Utilities Department, crews will be working on an emergency force main repair along Mines Road and Pan American Boulevard.

The project will start on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The repairs will cause temporary dust, traffic, and noise at the location of work.

Drivers and residents are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

Latest News

Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus
Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Fall Elderly Crime Fair
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair
VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November
VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November