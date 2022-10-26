Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

A Front From the Rockies Arrives Dawn Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass is beginning to move away from our area. Gulf moisture will begin to return during Thursday with an increase in clouds. A front, now moving through the Rockies, will reach our more humid air around dawn Friday, bringing chances of showers late Thursday night and Friday morning. Dry Rocky Mountain air will rush in Friday afternoon with clearing skies.

