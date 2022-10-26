A Front From the Rockies Arrives Dawn Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very dry airmass is beginning to move away from our area. Gulf moisture will begin to return during Thursday with an increase in clouds. A front, now moving through the Rockies, will reach our more humid air around dawn Friday, bringing chances of showers late Thursday night and Friday morning. Dry Rocky Mountain air will rush in Friday afternoon with clearing skies.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.