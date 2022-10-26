Head-on collision reported on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive.

According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle.

The Laredo Fire Department had to remove a man in his 30′s from the vehicle.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, another vehicle drove off road to avoid the accident.

A woman in her 40′s and a teen boy from that one were taken to Laredo Medical Center also stable.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.