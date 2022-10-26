Shop Local
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Portions of Loop 20 were shut down after a major accident involving a tractor trailer.

The accident happened at around 8 p.m. near Havana Drive.

According to fire officials, an 18-wheeler reportedly crashed head on into a passenger vehicle.

The Laredo Fire Department had to remove a man in his 30′s from the vehicle.

He was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

Meanwhile, another vehicle drove off road to avoid the accident.

A woman in her 40′s and a teen boy from that one were taken to Laredo Medical Center also stable.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

