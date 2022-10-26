Shop Local
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teacher shortage has hit the nation hard, and the State of Texas is no exception with some school districts even switching to four-day instruction weeks.

A new report by the non-profit organization, The 74 Million, a site that focuses on school education claims over 36,000 teacher vacancies are reported in the country.

In the City of Laredo, it is a different story; the crisis did not slow down the enrollment of future educators.

On Wednesday, LISD and the TAMIU College of Education held its future teacher ceremony.

Seventh and eighth graders got a chance to speak with students in the Texas Association of Future Educators also known as the TAFE program.

After a teacher shortage was reported last year, Raquel Rodriguez, the president of the TAFE program said this is one of the main reasons it’s more important than ever to become a teacher.

“I think it’s exactly for that reason. I know there’s a teacher shortage and there’s many reasons why there’s a teacher shortage, sometimes it’s because of the districts, sometimes teachers don’t realize that they like what they’re doing”, said Rodriguez. “Having this club is one of the reasons why we want to provide the opportunity for our members, or TAMIU students, to try the profession before they actually get into the field. That way we can try to fix the shortage by actually having teachers that are passionate about it.”

Rodriguez said one thing that can scare an educator in the classroom is having to accommodate to different personalities.

Coming up in our later newscast we hear more on how the new generation of teachers prepare.

In a post Uvalde world, the TAMIU College of Education said although a teacher shortage continues in our country, their enrollment numbers for future educators have only increased.

