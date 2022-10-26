Laredo College students test the waters

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center is continuing its binational water testing events.

Every year, the Rio Research Roundup provides 70 to 90 teams with water testing kits and on Tuesday, Laredo College students tackled the Rio Grande to test the waters; a task they say is essential.

Laredo College student Patricio Vazquez said it’s important to know what’s in the water because it’s the water we use to drink and shower with.

According to Professor Julie Kelley, the quality of the water changes along the river.

“In some areas the water is very good, but as we closer to our bridges where there’s more activity, the water quality does decrease. We have more coliform bacteria in those areas. But, I think, in the northern part water is very good and also near the Webb County line it’s pretty good”, said Kelley.

Coliform bacteria comes from the digestive tracts of animals and humans, something Kelley said they were testing.

Other tests they performed include temperature, velocity, and oxidization among others; however, Kelley said there are other issues that are affecting our river.

“I think the main issue right now that a lot of Laredoans are concerned of is going to be the amount of water. Are we going to have it here for long-term use? So I think that’s probably priority right now, access to water sources, is this river going to be here forever? And what are we going to do if we don’t have our only source of drinking water”, said Kelley.

Both Kelley and her students agree, the river is key to keeping Laredo healthy and everyone should take care of it.

Vazquez went on to say that hopefully everybody is able to enjoy the river and see it for what it is, the lifeline of Laredo.

The data collected during Tuesday’s tests will be submitted to RGISC to monitor the water.

Some of the results are off range, other government agencies would be notified.

