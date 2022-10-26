Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween

Laredo, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re days away from Halloween and many are prepping up to go trick-or-treating, and according to some online reports, Laredo ranks among the top 25 cities to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Laredoan Mary Cisneros says everyone should celebrate it, no matter the age. She adds that it’s part of what makes Laredo-- Laredo. Della Pena, Mary’s friend says Halloween is something she looks forward to.

Many are getting their costumes and candy bags ready and some are even starting to celebrate it. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by outsiders. Not one, but two, online reports say Laredo is one of the top places Halloween is celebrated.

According to WalletHub, Laredo ranks 12 out of 50 cities. The ranking consists of the number of people who give out candy and the weather, while SmartAsset ranks Laredo at 25.

Their ranking is based on the low-reported COVID-19 cases as well as the low crime rate. Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said, “As county police, our main responsibility is the county, but we also help the police and whatever they may need.”

Aileen Ramos, Laredo’s Conventions & Visitors Bureau director, agrees with the rankings. She said Laredo is a town that embraces celebrations. “I think it’s a good opportunity where people can come to join everything that we have to offer. There are a lot of events going on in the next few days. There’s something for everybody and that’s part of our uniqueness for a destination,” said Ramos.

As All Hallow’s Eve approaches, many celebrate it at home. For those who say there’s not much to do in Laredo, this holiday proves otherwise, especially with all the trick-or-treaters expected to come out on Halloween night.

