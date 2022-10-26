Shop Local
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened in central Laredo early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at around 1:25 a.m. at the 4100 block of North Seymour.

Upon arrival, paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found a 47-year-old man with multiple injuries.

He was transported to LMC in critical condition.

