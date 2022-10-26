New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent head-on collision near Havana Drive along Loop 20 has once again spurred complaints about how dangerous that particular intersection can be.

According to councilmember for District 6, Dr. Marte Martinez, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has immediate and long-range plans for the problem area. The intersection is part of a grander plan to elevate loop 20 as an overpass, going over Shiloh Drive. Once that is built in 2023, TxDOT anticipates accidents will decrease since there will now be an access road.

In the meantime, Martinez says TxDOT has a temporary fix in the works. Martinez said, ”What they’re going to do is they’re going to add delineators all the way back to where the Honda [dealership] is all the way to Shiloh Drive and they’re going to raise that right turn lane so that people have to choose if they’re going to turn right much faster. Those cars that are turning right on Havana Drive to the Loop that are heading southbound will also have to stay on that right-hand lane. So, what they’re trying to do is minimize the interaction of cars turning into that intersection and cars coming out of that intersection heading into that Loop-bound traffic.”

According to Martinez, TxDOT is also looking into installing brighter LED lights along Loop 20 to light up the highway, making it easier for drivers to see. Recently, the city reduced the speed in portions of the Loop.

