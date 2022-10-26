Pet of the Week: Willow

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Willow.

Willow is a pit-bull mix who is roughly six-years-old and is in need of a home.

The animal shelter got her back in September and even though they have tried to bring her out to several adoption events, Willow is still having trouble finding a home.

Willow is an attention seeker, just looking for a little love wherever she can find it.

The shelter is located at 5202 Maher Avenue and it’s open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to adopt her, you can call 956-625-1860.

