Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pet of the Week: Willow

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a home for Willow.

Willow is a pit-bull mix who is roughly six-years-old and is in need of a home.

The animal shelter got her back in September and even though they have tried to bring her out to several adoption events, Willow is still having trouble finding a home.

Willow is an attention seeker, just looking for a little love wherever she can find it.

The shelter is located at 5202 Maher Avenue and it’s open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to adopt her, you can call 956-625-1860.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Willow
Pet of the Week: Willow
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash
City of Laredo to hold Halloween bash