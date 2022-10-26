Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

SEC takes strong stance against storming the field

Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college...
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after defeating Alabama 52-49 in an NCAA college football game on Oct. 15.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference wants tremendous competition.

It also wants teams from both schools to have a safe experience after playing in perhaps the most frenzied arenas in college football.

Wild celebrations after No. 3 Tennessee’s landmark home win over No. 6 Alabama and No. 18 LSU’s victory over 15th-ranked Mississippi turned into hefty fines for both winning schools for violating the SEC’s Access to Competition Area.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 and LSU was docked $250,000.

The SEC has an increasing scale on fines with additional violations triggering bigger penalties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

Latest News

Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
In Google Voice scams, con artists look to use your identity to commit crimes
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk posts video of himself strolling into Twitter HQ
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned, Wednesday, Oct. 26,...
Fishermen plead not guilty to charges in tournament scandal