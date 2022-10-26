Shop Local
Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Students from both local school districts along with Hebbronville and Zapata met on Wednesday morning in the name of good sportsmanship.

Elementary school kids got together at Jett Bowl for a special bowling tournament.

After a two-year hiatus, students got a chance to bowl the lanes and knock some pins over for some good fun.

Claudia Dovalina Guzman, one of the executive directors of special education for the United Independent School District said the goal of this tournament is to encourage the kids’ development.

“We also want to create opportunities for our students to learn about leisure events, things that they can do with their families. Things that they can do when they’re not in school.  To be able to just enjoy life, and to be happy and to have things that they can do”, said Dovalina Guzman.

The kids also received medals for taking part in the tournament.

The next one is set for Nov. 2.

