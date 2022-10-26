Shop Local
Sunny skies

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its Wednesday quiet weather in the upper 50s this morning.

Today a bit warm but pleasant, sunny skies a high of 83 .

If you have outdoor activities for tonight it’s looking great mostly clear and expected to reach a low of 61.

Tomorrow mostly sunny and slightly humid with rain chances for the night into Friday.

A cold front is expected to pass across south Texas Friday and bring drier and cooler air into the area.

Secure loose objects it’s expected to be windy for Friday and Saturday with gust up to 34mph.

For the reminder of the week highs will be alright in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s to upper 50s.

Have a great day.

