VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tax season might be a couple of months away, but the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA is about to start training new participants.

Training is set to start in November and it could be completed on two Saturdays or during the week. All volunteers need to be at least 18 years old and live legally in the United States.

One of the sites will be at Workforce Solutions for South Texas located at 1406 Jacaman Road. Volunteer Guillermo Bermudez said, ”Our services are going to be Tuesdays and Thursdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., so volunteers can come in do one hour, three hours, or four hours. I would invite everyone to join us.”

You can also register online here.

