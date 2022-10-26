Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair.

On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about crime, health, nutrition, and home safety tips at the Casa Blanca Ballroom.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said the event hasn’t been done since 2019 because of the pandemic. He adds many partnered organizations joined the celebrations. “We had Laredo Medical Center as the booth for vaccines. That’s important, we need to do that, not only for COVID but for the flu. It’s very important that we take care of our elderly. You have to remember that our elderly are our most vulnerable community out there and we need to take care of them. This is why I do this,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Aside from food and local music, a Halloween contest also took place.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover
Border Patrol pursuit near I-35 checkpoint ends in rollover

Latest News

road work sign
Emergency main repair to cause road closures on Mines Road
Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus
Special bowling tournament returns after two year hiatus
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Fall Elderly Crime Fair
VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November
VITA set to start training sessions for tax volunteers in November