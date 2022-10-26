Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual fall elderly crime prevention fair

Webb County, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to keep senior citizens in our community informed and safe from being a target of crime, Webb County Sheriff’s Office held its annual fall elderly crime prevention fair.

On Wednesday, October 26, many elderly people got the chance to learn about crime, health, nutrition, and home safety tips at the Casa Blanca Ballroom.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said the event hasn’t been done since 2019 because of the pandemic. He adds many partnered organizations joined the celebrations. “We had Laredo Medical Center as the booth for vaccines. That’s important, we need to do that, not only for COVID but for the flu. It’s very important that we take care of our elderly. You have to remember that our elderly are our most vulnerable community out there and we need to take care of them. This is why I do this,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Aside from food and local music, a Halloween contest also took place.

