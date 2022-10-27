‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27.

The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.

Representatives from the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC) say it is the Mexican free-tailed bat that lives in Laredo. Lucia Macias, the community outreach coordinator for RGISC said, “A lot of the times people have a misconception that bats are scary, or that they’re ugly, or that they’re pests, but quite the contrary. They’re excellent pollinators and they’re also very good at controlling pests. They help eliminate a lot of bugs here in Texas. It’s very important for kids to know that there are certain animals and there are certainly different kinds of wildlife that may look a little scary but it actually helps out the ecosystem and kind of keep everything in balance.”

The hike starts at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 at Chacon Bat Park located at 1104 South Meadow Street. The hike will end by the Meadow bridge with a presentation by RGISC and bat-watching.

