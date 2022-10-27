Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

‘Bat Hike’ welcomes families to celebrate Halloween

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A species you may not be fond of is having its moment on Thursday, October 27.

The Chacon Bat Park is welcoming families for a hike with games and food and for the main event of the night, people will be able to enjoy bat-watching. Aside from watching, guests will get to learn about what bats contribute to the community of Laredo.

Representatives from the Rio Grande International Studies Center (RGISC) say it is the Mexican free-tailed bat that lives in Laredo. Lucia Macias, the community outreach coordinator for RGISC said, “A lot of the times people have a misconception that bats are scary, or that they’re ugly, or that they’re pests, but quite the contrary. They’re excellent pollinators and they’re also very good at controlling pests. They help eliminate a lot of bugs here in Texas. It’s very important for kids to know that there are certain animals and there are certainly different kinds of wildlife that may look a little scary but it actually helps out the ecosystem and kind of keep everything in balance.”

The hike starts at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 27 at Chacon Bat Park located at 1104 South Meadow Street. The hike will end by the Meadow bridge with a presentation by RGISC and bat-watching.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
Auto pedestrian accident reported on Seymour
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell...
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care

Latest News

Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck
National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday
National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday