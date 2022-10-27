Clark Elementary groundbreaking ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After more than 40 years, one of Laredo’s oldest schools will get a new campus. The groundbreaking ceremony for Clark Elementary took place on Thursday morning, October 27.

The United Independent School District said the project was part of the bond passed by the school district in 2013. The bond consisted in building a new school that would be 87,000 square feet to accommodate more than 500 students.

The project is set to be completed by late 2023 or 2024.

