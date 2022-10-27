Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Cloudy Skies

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hello Thursday starting off cool into the 60s then warming up with partly sunny skies.

Today will be slightly humid due to the increase of moisture coming in from the gulf expected to reach a high of 82.

Tonight it will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy a low of 68 with a slight chance of rain during midnight into Friday.

Tomorrow a cold front will pass across south Texas rain chance will be possible ahead and along the front but once the cooler and drier air filter in the area rain chance disappear.

Also temperatures for tomorrow depended on the timing of the cold front.

This weekend will be pleasant cool and dry conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Lows for Friday through the weekend will be in the 50s.

Windy conditions for Friday and Saturday so make sure you secure loose objects.

Early next week rain chances temperatures warming up into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
Auto pedestrian accident reported on Seymour
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell...
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
A Front From the Rockies Arrives Dawn Friday
Warm and pleasant.
Sunny skies
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunny Wednesday, Next Front Thursday Night/Friday
KGNS News Today 6am-weather forecast 10/25
Tuesday weather forecast