Cloudy Skies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hello Thursday starting off cool into the 60s then warming up with partly sunny skies.

Today will be slightly humid due to the increase of moisture coming in from the gulf expected to reach a high of 82.

Tonight it will be a bit warmer, partly cloudy a low of 68 with a slight chance of rain during midnight into Friday.

Tomorrow a cold front will pass across south Texas rain chance will be possible ahead and along the front but once the cooler and drier air filter in the area rain chance disappear.

Also temperatures for tomorrow depended on the timing of the cold front.

This weekend will be pleasant cool and dry conditions with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Lows for Friday through the weekend will be in the 50s.

Windy conditions for Friday and Saturday so make sure you secure loose objects.

Early next week rain chances temperatures warming up into the 80s and lows into the 60s.

Have a great day.

