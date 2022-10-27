Shop Local
DPS finds 84 undocumented people inside dump truck

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly a hundred migrants were found inside a dump truck on Wednesday, October 26.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) stopped the vehicle on I-35. At the stop, several people fled into the brush. In total, 84 undocumented people were found hidden inside the cargo area.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Robert Flores, Jr. He was charged with smuggling of persons. Through further investigation, it was found that Flores traveled through a private ranch road going around the checkpoint in Webb County.

