Early voting continues in Webb County

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Early voting continues and according to data from the Webb County Elections Office, day four of early voting had a total of 2,083 votes cast, both in-person and mail-in ballots.

So far, 10,636 people have cast their ballots during the early voting season.

KGNS+ has joined with the Yes, I Will Vote campaign to get people out to the ballot box. The goal is to have at least 85,000 people take part in the democratic process.

Laredo and Webb County are at about 13 percent of the way there and if you want to know more about the election, you can head over to our Elections Guide where you can find all of the necessary information to vote.

Early voting continues until November 4 and Election Day is on November 8.

