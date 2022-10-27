Halloween pumpkin contest is back at IBC

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An annual pumpkin contest is back for the first time in two years over at International Bank of Commerce (IBC). Up until the pandemic, the contest was a yearly tradition for IBC employees.

On Thursday morning, October 27, Telemundo Laredo’s Marissa Rodriguez Limon and Erika Del Toro were judges for the entries made by the employees.

Some of the contest entries featured scenes from movies like Coco, 101 Dalmatians, Beetlejuice, and Hocus Pocus.

