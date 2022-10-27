Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.

Police are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays if traveling through the area.

Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction
Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction(Laredo Police Department)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
Auto pedestrian accident reported on Seymour
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell...
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care

Latest News

Laredo ranks top 25 cities to celebrate Halloween
Laredo ranks top 25 cities to celebrate Halloween
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
Keeping teachers in the classroom during ongoing teacher shortage
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Laredo ranks as top 25 city to celebrate Halloween
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
A Front From the Rockies Arrives Dawn Friday