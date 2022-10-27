LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory in the Loop 20 and Highway 359 area.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the area is currently heavily congested due to construction on Highway 359. Traffic is moving slowly southbound on Loop 20. Officers are at the intersection attempting to expedite the flow of traffic.

Police are asking drivers to use caution and expect delays if traveling through the area.

Heavy traffic on Loop 20 and Highway 359 due to construction (Laredo Police Department)

