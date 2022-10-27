Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The opioid crisis continues and it’s now fentanyl targeting the Laredo community.

The Laredo Independent School District is teaching its students about the dangers of the narcotics. Its the first time the Laredo Fire Department holds these kinds of presentations for high school students.

First responders showcased how they treat an overdose. On Thursday, October 27, Martin High School students saw two scenarios. The first showed one patient surviving an overdose, the other did not.

The Laredo Fire Department says raising awareness about drug abuse is crucial. Gerardo Soto, with the fire department’s opioid response team, said, “as of last week, we’ve had over 300 overdoses, and out of those, 57% happen to be from opioids. Right now, since there’s a big fentanyl scare, we are not making it on time and there are a lot of people in Laredo dying from a fentanyl overdose.”

The fire department says they train law enforcement officials on how to properly administer Narcan.

