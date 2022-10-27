National Prescription Drug Take Back event happening Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will host a National Prescription Drug Take Back event this weekend and one of the locations will be right outside the KGNS studios.

It’s all happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at four locations in Laredo.

Unwanted and outdated prescription medications pose serious safety and environmental threats ranging from child poisonings and illegal use to contamination of our streams and drinking water. According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend. Veronica Jimenez, the program director for Serving Children and Adults in Need (SCAN) said, ”Sometimes we have too much medication and we don’t even know how much we have. So [children can] get some and we don’t even notice that they get some. Sometimes they sell it, and sometimes they get high, so it’s very important for us to dispose of the medication that we’re not using properly.

Below is the full press release:

There are also permanent medication disposal programs in Webb County.

How do I take advantage of the Medication Disposal Program?

If you are a Webb County resident, bring your medicines for disposal to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office located at 902 Victoria or at the Webb County Constable Precinct 2 Office located at 901 South Milmo, or at Webb County Constable Precinct 4 Office located at 9901 McPherson St. Suite 102 or at TAMIU Police Department at 5201 University Blvd. in Laredo, Texas.

The program is available 8:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday. An employee will assist you through the disposal process.

Medication Disposal Program (all year long)

Webb County Sheriff’s Office located at 902 Victoria St Phone number 956-523-4500

Webb County Constable Precinct 2 located at 901 South Milmo Phone number 956-523-4780

Webb County Constable Precinct 4 located at 9901 McPherson, Suite 102 Phone number 956-523-5100

TAMIU Police Department located at 5201 University Blvd. Phone number 956-326-2100

Why are disposal programs needed?

Unwanted and outdated prescription medications pose serious safety and environmental threats ranging from child poisonings and illegal use to contamination of our streams and drinking water.

Can’t I just dispose of unwanted medicine by flushing it down the toilet?

No, conventional wastewater treatment is not effective at eliminating the majority of pharmaceutical compounds, whether passed through the body or flushed down the toilet as a disposal technique.

If you would like more information on how to dispose of your unwanted/expired medication properly, please call Veronica Jimenez at (956) 608-3850.

