Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27.

Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said that while these additions to the road might help, ultimately the responsibility still remains with the driver. Raul Leal with TxDOT said, ”The responsibility is on the driver. He needs to reduce his velocity, and drive to the posted speed limit. Right now, it’s still 60 miles per hour, but it will be reduced to 55. That’s all that they can do. We need them to slow down and watch your driving.”

Work is expected to be finished by 2 a.m. on Friday, October 28.

