Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Poles and reflectors being installed to guide traffic on Loop 20

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People are being urged to be extra careful when driving down Loop 20 near Havana Drive on Thursday night, October 27.

Starting at 9 p.m., crews will be installing poles and reflectors from there to International Boulevard. It’s part of an effort to help keep drivers from crossing into other lanes and potentially causing serious or even fatal accidents.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said that while these additions to the road might help, ultimately the responsibility still remains with the driver. Raul Leal with TxDOT said, ”The responsibility is on the driver. He needs to reduce his velocity, and drive to the posted speed limit. Right now, it’s still 60 miles per hour, but it will be reduced to 55. That’s all that they can do. We need them to slow down and watch your driving.”

Work is expected to be finished by 2 a.m. on Friday, October 28.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
New plans in the works for Loop 20 after recent head on collision
Auto pedestrian accident reported on Seymour
Man hit by vehicle overnight in central Laredo
Mississippi police said a 1-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally fell...
Toddler fighting for his life after accidentally falling into swimming pool at day care

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Chance of Morning Shower, Clearing and Breezy Afternoon
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
Laredo Fire Department teaches students about substance abuse
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night
Tips on being safe while trick-or-treating on Halloween night