Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Powerball reaches $700M, 5th highest jackpot in its history

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in its history.

It’s also the eighth largest U.S. lottery jackpot of all time.

Powerball says the cash value of the prize will be about $335 million.

The next drawing will be Wednesday night at 11 p.m. Eastern time.

Tickets are $2 per play.

The odds of winning the grand prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Head on collision reported on Loop 20
Head-on collision reported on Loop 20
11th homicide victim shot several times
Homicide victim allegedly shot several times, accomplice helped clean up crime scene
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Huge plume of smoke visible from massive warehouse fire in Nuevo Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Fire reported in downtown Laredo
Alex Magaña, 19
Man accused of breaking into home while resident and child were sleeping

Latest News

Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Sketchers says they escorted rapper Ye from their Los Angeles building after he showed up...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers office after showing up unannounced
Darrell Brooks addresses the court during his trial in Waukesha County Circuit Court on...
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade
A jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
Victims reflect on verdict in Waukesha, Wisconsin trial
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago